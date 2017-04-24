Hickory 3 hour ago 7:22 p.m.Pilot in Newton helicopter crash to be realeased from hospital
The pilot of a helicopter that crashed inches from a Catawba County house will be released from a Charlotte hospital on Friday. The pilot, whose name has not been released, was flown to Charlotte after suffering serious injuries when investigators said his helicopter began having mechanical issues and slammed into the ground.
