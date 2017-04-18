Hellcat fever may be easing as Dodge preps Demon

Hellcat fever may be easing as Dodge ...

Dodge will unveil the worst-kept secret in muscle car history this week at the New York auto show when it introduces the Demon , a heavily modified Dodge Challenger for the drag strip that is intended to be the brand's new performance halo. Which is good, because the brand's current halo cars -- the 707-hp Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcats -- are getting plentiful on dealership lots.

