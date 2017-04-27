Helicopter hits NC home, crashes; 2 h...

Helicopter hits NC home, crashes; 2 hospitalized

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox News

Two people have been transported to the hospital after they lost control of the helicopter they were operating, hit a house, and then crashed in a back yard near Newton, N.C. The crash happened about 1:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Catawba County EMS. Neighbors rushed to help the injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Outlaws Motorcycle Gang Massacre-30 Years Ago (Jul '09) 18 hr Kahuna 121
elpac what happened to this place Apr 25 nodding 1
AA Entertainment (Mar '12) Apr 24 new 71
known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15) Apr 18 Ithink 37
Deluxe inn room 211 Apr 17 Curious Pete 2
Prostitution at deluxe inn Apr 17 Curious Pete 2
turn in your charter cable equipment (Jun '13) Apr 17 susan 15
See all Newton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newton Forum Now

Newton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Newton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,606,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC