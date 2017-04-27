Helicopter hits NC home, crashes; 2 hospitalized
Two people have been transported to the hospital after they lost control of the helicopter they were operating, hit a house, and then crashed in a back yard near Newton, N.C. The crash happened about 1:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Catawba County EMS. Neighbors rushed to help the injured.
