Criminal Charges- 4-26-17

Christopher Lee Hayes, 43, of 4355 Plateau Rd. in Newton was charged Apr. 21 with one count each of true bill of indictment, driving while license revoked and display of a fictitious registration plate. A $10,000 secured bond was set.

