Crime 27 mins ago 2:16 p.m.Police: Ma...

Crime 27 mins ago 2:16 p.m.Police: Man stabbed wife in her head after argument

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

NEWTON, N.C. A Newton man is in jail after police say he confessed to stabbing his wife in the back of the head after an argument last weekend. According to Newton Police, officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of East H Street in reference to a domestic dispute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in 1 hr jlom 2
News LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home 18 hr L-town native 1
Complete Laser Clinic Reviews? (Sep '12) Mon Just me 152
Child wanting to leave. Sun jlom 2
known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15) Sat DirtyBoot 39
turn in your charter cable equipment (Jun '13) Apr 28 smart one 16
Deluxe inn room 211 Apr 28 smart one 3
See all Newton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newton Forum Now

Newton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Newton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC