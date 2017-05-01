Crime 27 mins ago 2:16 p.m.Police: Man stabbed wife in her head after argument
NEWTON, N.C. A Newton man is in jail after police say he confessed to stabbing his wife in the back of the head after an argument last weekend. According to Newton Police, officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of East H Street in reference to a domestic dispute.
