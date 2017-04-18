Berry and Millington take Hickory Lat...

Berry and Millington take Hickory Late Model victories

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Josh Berry and Ryan Millington each made trips to victory lane in Late Model action Saturday night at Hickory Motor Speedway in Newton, North Carolina. Berry and Millington split a pair of 40 lap Late Model features, with Berry winning the first and Millington scoring the win in the second.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15) Tue Ithink 37
Deluxe inn room 211 Apr 17 Curious Pete 2
Prostitution at deluxe inn Apr 17 Curious Pete 2
AA Entertainment (Mar '12) Apr 17 Curious Pete 69
turn in your charter cable equipment (Jun '13) Apr 17 susan 15
Farewell Keith Hobart Lane Apr 16 old pal 1
restaurants that have gone out of business (Oct '12) Apr 14 Kilroy 85
See all Newton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newton Forum Now

Newton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Newton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,432,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC