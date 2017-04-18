Berry and Millington take Hickory Late Model victories
Josh Berry and Ryan Millington each made trips to victory lane in Late Model action Saturday night at Hickory Motor Speedway in Newton, North Carolina. Berry and Millington split a pair of 40 lap Late Model features, with Berry winning the first and Millington scoring the win in the second.
