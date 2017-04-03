Millington and Watson split Hickory L...

Millington and Watson split Hickory Late Model features

Thursday Mar 16

Ryan Millington and Charlie Watson both earned trips to Hickory Motor Speedway's victory lane on Saturday night, as the two drivers split the twin Late Model features at the historic Newton, North Carolina raceway. Millington and Watson started on the front row for the first feature, with Millinton grabbing the early lead.

Newton, NC

