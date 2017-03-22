Criminal Charges - 3-22-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: Angela Lingerfelt Juarez, 44, of 3299 Gastonia Hwy. in Lincolnton was charged Mar. 16 with one count of continuing criminal enterprise and two counts of failure to appear.
