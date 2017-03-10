Across the Nation: Ex-lawyer dies days after terror client's death
A rebellious civil rights lawyer who was sentenced to a decade behind bars for helping a notorious Egyptian terrorist communicate with followers from his U.S. jail cell has died of cancer, three years after her release from prison. Lynne F. Stewart, who had an unorthodox career representing small-time criminals and radicals alike before losing her law license over her dealings with the terrorist, Omar Abdel-Rahman, died Tuesday at her Brooklyn home, said her husband, Ralph Poynter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.
Add your comments below
Newton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: City Shoe Repair/Cobbler Shop (Sep '09)
|6 hr
|Jamie
|9
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|17 hr
|John E
|9
|Satanic sexual society (Feb '16)
|Sat
|Timmy
|3
|Anyone gotten ripped off by attorney Cynthia Go... (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Timmy
|4
|restaurants that have gone out of business (Oct '12)
|Mar 10
|Seemesmile
|83
|Rebate from JCPenney (Mar '09)
|Feb 21
|CHANCHAL GHAI
|36
|Need info on someone
|Feb 13
|LIL OLE ME
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC