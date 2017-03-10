Across the Nation: Ex-lawyer dies day...

Across the Nation: Ex-lawyer dies days after terror client's death

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Minnesota Lawyer

A rebellious civil rights lawyer who was sentenced to a decade behind bars for helping a notorious Egyptian terrorist communicate with followers from his U.S. jail cell has died of cancer, three years after her release from prison. Lynne F. Stewart, who had an unorthodox career representing small-time criminals and radicals alike before losing her law license over her dealings with the terrorist, Omar Abdel-Rahman, died Tuesday at her Brooklyn home, said her husband, Ralph Poynter.

Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.

