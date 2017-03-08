One killed in school bus crash in Catawba Co, several injured
One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Catawba County Friday. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Bethany Church Road near Hwy 10 just outside of Newton.
