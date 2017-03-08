One killed in school bus crash in Cat...

One killed in school bus crash in Catawba Co, several injured

Friday Feb 10

One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Catawba County Friday. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Bethany Church Road near Hwy 10 just outside of Newton.

