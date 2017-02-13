Catawba County man facing multiple sexual exploitation of a minor charges
Newton police say 46-year-old Donald Eugene Blankenship was investigated as a result of the arrest of 33-year-old David Lee Perkins. Perkins, of Newton, is accused of meeting a child in the Joplin, Missouri area in order to produce child pornography.
