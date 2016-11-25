Criminal Charges - 11-25-16
Robby Lee Brooks, 56, of 2118 Sigmon Dairy Rd. in Newton was charged on Nov. 21 with one count each of littering and injury to personal property. Brandon Stewart Shronce, 32, of 5211 Dallas Cherryvill Hwy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15)
|1 min
|Donald Tramp
|20
|outlaws mc, hickory, nc (Aug '11)
|16 hr
|true news
|114
|Head
|18 hr
|GiveYouHead
|8
|Hickory Prostitutes
|18 hr
|GiveYouHead
|10
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|20 hr
|proud us farmer
|13
|Hickory NC most racist place I've ever been (an... (Mar '11)
|21 hr
|proud us farmer
|250
|Unifour Pain Treatment Center Hickory NC (Jan '10)
|Dec 22
|gwb
|58
Find what you want!
Search Newton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC