Weather: Slightly Unsettled......Again

Weather: Slightly Unsettled......Again

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WVNY

A cool Monday, as temperatures today 'only' reached the 70s and that was is you were lucky! Newport, VT topped out at 68, Saranac Lake, NY only got to 66. Our average high is closer to 75-80. Partly sunny skies were the rule for most of the day but there was a dotting of afternoon/evening showers and storms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mac's Party in Derby Line Vt. Sept. 1973 (Sep '11) Mon Paul 18
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Jun 10 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 19
Stop deleting! Unless your state supports child... Feb '17 Disgusted with yo... 1
Leads For Home Security Alarm Systems (Oct '12) May '16 patrickjones 6
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Newport, VT (Aug '11) Feb '16 Raydot 3
anyone know ryan marcotte (Jan '09) Mar '15 Concerned Dad 2
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Newport, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,891 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC