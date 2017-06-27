Weather: Slightly Unsettled......Again
A cool Monday, as temperatures today 'only' reached the 70s and that was is you were lucky! Newport, VT topped out at 68, Saranac Lake, NY only got to 66. Our average high is closer to 75-80. Partly sunny skies were the rule for most of the day but there was a dotting of afternoon/evening showers and storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mac's Party in Derby Line Vt. Sept. 1973 (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Paul
|18
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Stop deleting! Unless your state supports child...
|Feb '17
|Disgusted with yo...
|1
|Leads For Home Security Alarm Systems (Oct '12)
|May '16
|patrickjones
|6
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Newport, VT (Aug '11)
|Feb '16
|Raydot
|3
|anyone know ryan marcotte (Jan '09)
|Mar '15
|Concerned Dad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC