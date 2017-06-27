Weather: Slightly Unsettled......Again

A cool Monday, as temperatures today 'only' reached the 70s and that was is you were lucky! Newport, VT topped out at 68, Saranac Lake, NY only got to 66. Our average high is closer to 75-80. Partly sunny skies were the rule for most of the day but there was a dotting of afternoon/evening showers and storms.

