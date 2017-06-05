Heller Osgood is a tour veteran
Mary Heller Osgood, of Putney, plans on doing the Tour de Heifer's 60-mile bike ride with her husband Chris on Sunday, just as they did last year. She has worked at The Grammar School for many years, first as a teacher and now as a part time administrator.
