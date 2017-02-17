Another day, another drug sweep
Benningtonians who were here in January 2013 should be feeling a little bit of deja vu right now in reading the news coming out of Newport. Dozens of names, dozens of charges all related to selling heroin, police and prosecutors saying we can't arrest out way out of this problem but we'll try anyway.
