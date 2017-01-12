Scott: Trump should follow his lead after selling share of construction firm
Governor Phil Scott, R-Vermont, says Donald Trump should follow his lead scrubbing conflicts of interest with his business life. Scott shared the sale details for his 50 percent stake in DuBois Construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|9
|Leads For Home Security Alarm Systems (Oct '12)
|May '16
|patrickjones
|6
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Newport, VT (Aug '11)
|Feb '16
|Raydot
|3
|Mac's Party in Derby Line Vt. Sept. 1973 (Sep '11)
|Dec '15
|l smith
|16
|anyone know ryan marcotte (Jan '09)
|Mar '15
|Concerned Dad
|2
|Debate: Ferguson - Newport, VT (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|YO FlOPIX REGGIN
|2
|Unsolved Homicide - Information Requested (Dec '09)
|Jul '14
|Malissa Curschmann
|6
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC