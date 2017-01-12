Ex-coach denies exchanging lewd photos with student, 14
A former high school football coach in Newport, Vermont is free on bail after pleading not guilty to exchanging lewd photos with a 14-year-old student. The Caledonian Record reports 23-year-old Riley Simoneau pleaded not guilty to charges including possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child by attempted luring.
