Driver dies in 2-vehicle collision on...

Driver dies in 2-vehicle collision on Interstate 91

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Police say 45-year-old Stacy Bissell, of White River Junction, Vermont, was traveling south early Monday when her car traveled through the median and into the northbound lanes. Her car collided with a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Richard Farrar, of Newport, Vermont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) May '16 Anonymous 9
Leads For Home Security Alarm Systems (Oct '12) May '16 patrickjones 6
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Newport, VT (Aug '11) Feb '16 Raydot 3
Mac's Party in Derby Line Vt. Sept. 1973 (Sep '11) Dec '15 l smith 16
anyone know ryan marcotte (Jan '09) Mar '15 Concerned Dad 2
Debate: Ferguson - Newport, VT (Aug '14) Aug '14 YO FlOPIX REGGIN 2
News Unsolved Homicide - Information Requested (Dec '09) Jul '14 Malissa Curschmann 6
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newport, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,381 • Total comments across all topics: 277,905,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC