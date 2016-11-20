Police Log

Police Log

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 20, 2016 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Searchers with the United States Border Patrol located John "Jack" Chapman, 72, of Brattleboro. Chapman was walking in a very remote area of Norton, Vermont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) May '16 Anonymous 9
Leads For Home Security Alarm Systems (Oct '12) May '16 patrickjones 6
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Newport, VT (Aug '11) Feb '16 Raydot 3
Mac's Party in Derby Line Vt. Sept. 1973 (Sep '11) Dec '15 l smith 16
anyone know ryan marcotte (Jan '09) Mar '15 Concerned Dad 2
Debate: Ferguson - Newport, VT (Aug '14) Aug '14 YO FlOPIX REGGIN 2
News Unsolved Homicide - Information Requested (Dec '09) Jul '14 Malissa Curschmann 6
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Newport, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,467 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,855

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC