Escaped Alabama inmate arrested in Te...

Escaped Alabama inmate arrested in Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

A statement from Alabama prison officials says 29-year-old Ryan Edward Wilson was arrested by U.S. marshals near Newport, Tennessee, on Thursday. Officers working on a tip found Wilson in Tennessee, where he surrendered and was taken to a county jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cuntry boy 43 min LoL 2
Megan finchum 1 hr dryforkjackoffclub 25
christmas morning massacre (Apr '09) 7 hr 2017 dang 148
Brandon Holloway 11 hr Snake 3
Burger king 19 hr Foolish Customer 7
travis penn (Nov '10) 20 hr LoL 13
Tina Barnes Thu One who knows 20
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Newport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,381 • Total comments across all topics: 281,475,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC