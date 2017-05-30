Escaped Alabama inmate arrested in Tennessee
A statement from Alabama prison officials says 29-year-old Ryan Edward Wilson was arrested by U.S. marshals near Newport, Tennessee, on Thursday. Officers working on a tip found Wilson in Tennessee, where he surrendered and was taken to a county jail.
