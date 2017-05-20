Unresponsive victims lead to drug arr...

Unresponsive victims lead to drug arrest in Cocke County

May 20, 2017 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The Cocke County Sheriff's Department and Newport Police Department have arrested a man after responding to two unresponsive people at a CITGO gas station on May 19. CPR was administered to the unresponsive subjects and when EMS arrived at the scene both victims were transported to Newport medical center. Their conditions are unknown.

