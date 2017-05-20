Unresponsive victims lead to drug arrest in Cocke County
The Cocke County Sheriff's Department and Newport Police Department have arrested a man after responding to two unresponsive people at a CITGO gas station on May 19. CPR was administered to the unresponsive subjects and when EMS arrived at the scene both victims were transported to Newport medical center. Their conditions are unknown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Newport Sucks
|1 hr
|Little Jimmy Lost
|9
|Prostitution ....a serious question. (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|cosbyguy
|64
|Bi guys (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|cosbyguy
|21
|Hookers in Nepwort
|5 hr
|Teresa Ramsey
|29
|just Yankees accuse Yankees of being intelligen...
|6 hr
|Twenty five for E...
|2
|School Calendar
|6 hr
|WTF
|7
|Sammy Crum
|7 hr
|Truth
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC