RAM needs help to make free Newport m...

RAM needs help to make free Newport medical clinic a success Read Story Katie Inman

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Remote Area Medical is planning another East Tennessee clinic in June, but they still need help to make it happen. A clinic will be held on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, at Cocke County High School in Newport, but RAM's founder, Stan Brock, says that they will not be able treat the hundreds of individuals expected to attend without more medical volunteers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cuntry boy 43 min LoL 2
Megan finchum 1 hr dryforkjackoffclub 25
christmas morning massacre (Apr '09) 7 hr 2017 dang 148
Brandon Holloway 11 hr Snake 3
Burger king 19 hr Foolish Customer 7
travis penn (Nov '10) 20 hr LoL 13
Tina Barnes Thu One who knows 20
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Newport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,381 • Total comments across all topics: 281,475,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC