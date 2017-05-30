RAM needs help to make free Newport medical clinic a success Read Story Katie Inman

Remote Area Medical is planning another East Tennessee clinic in June, but they still need help to make it happen. A clinic will be held on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, at Cocke County High School in Newport, but RAM's founder, Stan Brock, says that they will not be able treat the hundreds of individuals expected to attend without more medical volunteers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.