Mike Marlar motors to Sexton Memorial win at Volunteer
Mike Marlar scored the victory in Friday night's Scott Sexton Memorial for the Schaeffer's Oil Spring Nationals Series at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. The win was worth $10,052 to the Winfield, Tennesse driver.
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warrants out for "David Jason Waits "
|2 hr
|Concerned001
|12
|newport pizza Closed down ?
|2 hr
|Yuck
|25
|White trash dynamic bike riding duo......
|2 hr
|Dax Fartin
|2
|Meth Man Dax Martin Bonded out & back in action...
|2 hr
|Tyler
|5
|Can Abusive Men change????
|2 hr
|Mindy
|69
|tRUMP bowed like a dog to the Saudis
|4 hr
|what
|8
|drunks at backway
|6 hr
|Youre pathetic
|8
