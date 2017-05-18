Mike Marlar motors to Sexton Memorial...

Mike Marlar motors to Sexton Memorial win at Volunteer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Mike Marlar scored the victory in Friday night's Scott Sexton Memorial for the Schaeffer's Oil Spring Nationals Series at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. The win was worth $10,052 to the Winfield, Tennesse driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warrants out for "David Jason Waits " 2 hr Concerned001 12
newport pizza Closed down ? 2 hr Yuck 25
White trash dynamic bike riding duo...... 2 hr Dax Fartin 2
Meth Man Dax Martin Bonded out & back in action... 2 hr Tyler 5
Can Abusive Men change???? 2 hr Mindy 69
tRUMP bowed like a dog to the Saudis 4 hr what 8
drunks at backway 6 hr Youre pathetic 8
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Newport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,185,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC