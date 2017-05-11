Broadband Consultant Double-Dipping In Taxpayer Money
Taxpayer-funded broadband networks are expanding and becoming more popular and more expensive. The Taxpayer Protection Alliance Foundation's website of "broadband boondoggles" shows that these networks are failing at an alarming rate.
