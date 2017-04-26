Man charged with arson, vandalism at Cocke County campground
A Newport man has been indicted for allegedly setting a building on fire at a campground last October and vandalizing several buildings and vehicles. Dakota Chase Wilde, 22, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of arson, attempted arson and vandalism over $60,000.
