Ghost Brothers Return to Destination America with New Season Tonight
Beginning this tonight, April 21 at 10/9c, the GHOST BROTHERS return to the home of paranormal programming at Destination America with all-new premieres of the hit ghost hunting series that brings humor, good manners and a healthy dose of SOUTHERN CHARM to the spirit world. Featuring TV's first African American ghost hunters, GHOST BROTHERS features Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey, budding paranormal enthusiasts on a mission to find out if legendary haunted locations are the real deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know Audrea
|4 hr
|Hello Friend
|1
|Jordan hall
|10 hr
|Chris
|8
|School Nurses
|10 hr
|Allen
|11
|Angel laws??
|11 hr
|Pineapples
|1
|Leslie "Gass" Jones an Pnut
|11 hr
|Deb
|2
|Where's pookie
|13 hr
|Ross3039
|3
|Serious question.
|14 hr
|Been there to man...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC