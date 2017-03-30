Man wanted in multiple thefts, burgla...

Man wanted in multiple thefts, burglaries arrested in Cocke County

Thursday Mar 30

A man who the sheriff's office said rammed a Newport police cruiser was arrested by law enforcement in Cocke County. Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes said Carld D. Hurst, 32, is a suspect in several thefts and burglaries.

