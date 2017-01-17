Gas leak prompts Newport evacuations,...

Gas leak prompts Newport evacuations, road closures Read Story John North

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Cocke County authorities have moved people out of a Newport campground and a gas station because of a "massive" gas leak at a nearby restaurant, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. The leak was reported about 6 p.m. at the Brandywine Steakhouse on Highway 25/70, east of Interstate 40. The public is asked to stay away from the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black women 1 hr Noticed a trend 47
Who is Ashley Caldwell screwin ..... 3 hr I know 12
Blake Evans (Mar '10) 8 hr The MAN 34
Sabrina Woody (Jul '16) 9 hr underestimated_one 22
trashy mothers of newport 9 hr underestimated_one 1
Macie Webb &Marcus Stewart 18 hr Truth 7
Morristown hwy 19 hr get help 7
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,313 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC