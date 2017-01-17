Gas leak prompts Newport evacuations, road closures Read Story John North
Cocke County authorities have moved people out of a Newport campground and a gas station because of a "massive" gas leak at a nearby restaurant, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. The leak was reported about 6 p.m. at the Brandywine Steakhouse on Highway 25/70, east of Interstate 40. The public is asked to stay away from the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black women
|1 hr
|Noticed a trend
|47
|Who is Ashley Caldwell screwin .....
|3 hr
|I know
|12
|Blake Evans (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|The MAN
|34
|Sabrina Woody (Jul '16)
|9 hr
|underestimated_one
|22
|trashy mothers of newport
|9 hr
|underestimated_one
|1
|Macie Webb &Marcus Stewart
|18 hr
|Truth
|7
|Morristown hwy
|19 hr
|get help
|7
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC