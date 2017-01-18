Federal Grant To Help Workers Dislocated By Wildfire
Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips today announced the Department has received a $5,824,000 grant from the United States Department of Labor to assist in recovery efforts following a wildfire in Sevier County last November.
