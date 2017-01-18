Federal Grant To Help Workers Disloca...

Federal Grant To Help Workers Dislocated By Wildfire

Jan 18, 2017

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips today announced the Department has received a $5,824,000 grant from the United States Department of Labor to assist in recovery efforts following a wildfire in Sevier County last November.

