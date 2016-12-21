US prisoners make Shawshank Redemptio...

US prisoners make Shawshank Redemption-style escape on Christmas

2 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Five US inmates have been recaptured but one is still on the run after breaking out of prison on Christmas in an escape mimicking the film The Shawshank Redemption. The group, from Cocke County Jail in Newport, Tennessee, removed a loose toilet and climbed through the hole in the wall, before running to freedom.

