US prisoners make Shawshank Redemption-style escape on Christmas
Five US inmates have been recaptured but one is still on the run after breaking out of prison on Christmas in an escape mimicking the film The Shawshank Redemption. The group, from Cocke County Jail in Newport, Tennessee, removed a loose toilet and climbed through the hole in the wall, before running to freedom.
Manawatu Evening Standard.
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any news on the McKinley Cody trial?
|23 min
|Wishes
|14
|Police Search For Inmates Who Reportedly Escape...
|33 min
|Santa
|12
|Was Jail Escape Staged? Here we go again! NEW J...
|3 hr
|know a lil sumthin
|2
|david yankee
|4 hr
|Rodney
|10
|cosby vs cocke county basketball
|12 hr
|Justme
|16
|james turner
|15 hr
|joe
|9
|What happened to Shutuphomie ?
|15 hr
|KissMyBrains
|32
