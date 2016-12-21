Police Search For Inmates Who Reporte...

Police Search For Inmates Who Reportedly Escaped Through Hole Behind Toilet

There are 5 comments on the Switched story from 4 hrs ago, titled Police Search For Inmates Who Reportedly Escaped Through Hole Behind Toilet. In it, Switched reports that:

Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a group of inmates who they say escaped from jail on Christmas Day through a hole behind a leaky toilet. Six inmates allegedly used the faulty lavatory to flee the Cocke County Jail Annex in Newport, Tennessee.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
jim

United States

#1 4 hrs ago
Must have been a big toilet to have left a man size hole.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
do u think

United States

#2 4 hrs ago
jim wrote:
Must have been a big toilet to have left a man size hole.
Lol they got ideal from shaw shank redemption
Escaping throw a sh!t hole
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Newport

Seymour, TN

#3 3 hrs ago
The Newport toilet escape is national news being reported on ABC. It's also in newspapers from New York to California. Didn't know any of the fools, but the Click family has plenty criminals and w a few great citizens who rose above their family.

Just remember, no matter how bad it is, it's still a better place than Knoxville.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Know a lil sumthin

United States

#4 3 hrs ago
Fontes will do anything to get him a new jail built, got on the news whining about it. What a joke he is. Quit spending so d*m much on cars and raises he thinks this county is a money tree. He going to bankrupt the county and doesnt care. What about the fbi investigation...that sure went hush hush
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trollin Trollin Trollin

Morristown, TN

#5 1 hr ago
Know a lil sumthin wrote:
Fontes will do anything to get him a new jail built, got on the news whining about it. What a joke he is. Quit spending so d*m much on cars and raises he thinks this county is a money tree. He going to bankrupt the county and doesnt care. What about the fbi investigation...that sure went hush hush
Did you enjoy your "suspension" Maurice?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
david yankee 1 hr Hang over 8
Any news on the McKinley Cody trial? 1 hr Sammy Crum 11
Was Jail Escape Staged? Here we go again! NEW J... 1 hr BAN ALL TOILETS 1
What happened to Shutuphomie ? 2 hr Santa Claus 31
meth whos got the best in town 3 hr lookatyoursekffool 19
Chelsey weeks 3 hr Shutuphomie 5
Hateful looking blond that works Pville pizza p... 4 hr Newport77 2
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Newport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,189 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,398

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC