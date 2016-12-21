Police Search For Inmates Who Reportedly Escaped Through Hole Behind Toilet
There are 5 comments on the Switched story from 4 hrs ago, titled Police Search For Inmates Who Reportedly Escaped Through Hole Behind Toilet. In it, Switched reports that:
Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a group of inmates who they say escaped from jail on Christmas Day through a hole behind a leaky toilet. Six inmates allegedly used the faulty lavatory to flee the Cocke County Jail Annex in Newport, Tennessee.
|
United States
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Must have been a big toilet to have left a man size hole.
|
United States
|
#2 4 hrs ago
Lol they got ideal from shaw shank redemption
Escaping throw a sh!t hole
|
#3 3 hrs ago
The Newport toilet escape is national news being reported on ABC. It's also in newspapers from New York to California. Didn't know any of the fools, but the Click family has plenty criminals and w a few great citizens who rose above their family.
Just remember, no matter how bad it is, it's still a better place than Knoxville.
|
United States
|
#4 3 hrs ago
Fontes will do anything to get him a new jail built, got on the news whining about it. What a joke he is. Quit spending so d*m much on cars and raises he thinks this county is a money tree. He going to bankrupt the county and doesnt care. What about the fbi investigation...that sure went hush hush
|
#5 1 hr ago
Did you enjoy your "suspension" Maurice?
|
