There are on the Switched story from 4 hrs ago, titled Police Search For Inmates Who Reportedly Escaped Through Hole Behind Toilet. In it, Switched reports that:

Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a group of inmates who they say escaped from jail on Christmas Day through a hole behind a leaky toilet. Six inmates allegedly used the faulty lavatory to flee the Cocke County Jail Annex in Newport, Tennessee.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Switched.