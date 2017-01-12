Final Inmate Caught After Six Escape ...

Final Inmate Caught After Six Escape Tennessee Jail by Removing Toilet

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

The last of the six inmates who escaped from a Tennessee jail by removing a leaky toilet was caught on Wednesday in Georgia, officials said. Six inmates from the Cocke County Jail Annex in Newport, Tennessee, made the escape Christmas Day at around 1:30 a.m., the Cocke County Sheriff's Office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
richard keller (Feb '13) 2 hr Kevin cuz Roger 14
Shawn sells 3 hr who999 9
How? 5 hr whothehellcares- 2
shutuphomie Is A Racist! Calling people Monkeys... 5 hr Shutuphomie 23
tRump is Russia's gimp boy ! 6 hr Shutuphomie 39
Was Jail Escape Staged? Here we go again! NEW J... 6 hr Shutuphomie 68
Tammt Pittenturf (May '10) 6 hr nick 19
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Newport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,860,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC