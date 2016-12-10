10Listens: Chaplain: Salute the heroe...

10Listens: Chaplain: Salute the heroes who fought the fires, listen toa Read Story John North

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

That's the counsel of Capt. Paul Trumpore of the Knoxville Fire Department, whose duties include serving as a chaplain who gives comfort in times of stress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my wife wants to take on a black lover 34 min really 5
cosby vs cocke county basketball 1 hr Justme 14
Interstate liquor store 3 hr Sean 12
Donna Hopkins 3 hr Sean 13
Prostitution ....a serious question. (Apr '13) 4 hr Maurice 27
olivia williams 6 hr Rodeo 16
Julia Jones...... 7 hr sad 11
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,122 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,121

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC