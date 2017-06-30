Olin Student Receives Federal SMART Scholarship
Sophomore Daniel Alhadeff recently learned he won the scholarship - which is awarded to just a few hundred students across the country - and pays full tuition for each student along with a $25,000 per year stipend for room, board and living expenses. In addition, Alhadeff will have a paid internship each summer and a guaranteed job with DOD right out of college.
