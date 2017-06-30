Brian W. O'Keefe
Brian W. O'Keefe, 76, of Newport, RI, husband of 51 years to Kathryn O'Keefe, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at Rhode Island Hospital of complications related to a stroke. He will be dearly missed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newport Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16)
|19 hr
|Latinboy6999
|13
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|scburns
|16
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC