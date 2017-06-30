Boutique Hotel Opens in Middletown, Rhode Island

The Sea Breeze Inn announced the grand-opening of its newly built boutique hotel located at 147 Aquidneck Ave. in Middletown, R.I. The hotel is steps to Easton's Beach and close to downtown Newport, R.I., Cliff Walk, the Newport Mansions and area beaches. The hotel features 16 professionally designed guestrooms and suites with ocean views, along with a 30 seat full-service cafe.

