AAMA: Conference Speakers Focus on Sustainability, Building Occupants Well Being

The American Architectural Manufacturers Association hosted two sustainability-centric speakers at its 2017 Summer Conference in Newport, Rhode Island, June 18-21. Because green issues continue to be of large interest within the fenestration industry, Soyoung Hwang explained the concepts within the WELL Certified Program and Edward Pavia provided an overview on material health transparency.

