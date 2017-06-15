Yoko Ono Finally Gets Her Share Of The Blame For 'Imagine'
In this April 2, 1973 file photo, John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, speak at a news conference in New York. Six months before he died, Lennon set sail from Newport, R.I., on an ocean adventure to Bermuda that awakened his desire to make music again and is now being chronicled in an electronic format he could not have conceived of.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16)
|May '17
|nich3731
|12
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|scburns
|16
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC