Yoko Ono Finally Gets Her Share Of Th...

Yoko Ono Finally Gets Her Share Of The Blame For 'Imagine'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Daily Caller

In this April 2, 1973 file photo, John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, speak at a news conference in New York. Six months before he died, Lennon set sail from Newport, R.I., on an ocean adventure to Bermuda that awakened his desire to make music again and is now being chronicled in an electronic format he could not have conceived of.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16) May '17 nich3731 12
Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08) Apr '17 scburns 16
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar '17 ttinman 1
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan '17 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan '17 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan '17 pete in coventry 8
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,840,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC