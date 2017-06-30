Weekend Getaway: Newport, Rhode Island
Get off the beaten cobblestone path with this insider's take on New England's historic and always glamorous port of call. Start the day with coffee and a breakfast sandwich at Belle's Cafe, at the Newport Shipyard and surrounded by the big, beautiful boats that Newport is famous for.
