War College professor tells Midway battle story with ship, plane models

Friday Jun 2

A U.S. Naval War College professor is using models of ships and aircraft that he spent 20 years making to tell the story of the Battle of Midway. About 20 models were displayed at the college in Newport, Rhode Island, on Friday.

