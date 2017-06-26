Rik Blyth
Blyth brings to La Fonda many years of domestic and international luxury resort and hotel top management experience. He has served as General Manager for world-class resort properties across the Caribbean, including Rose Hall in Jamaica, Biras Creek in the British Virgin Islands, and Caneel Bay in the US Virgin Islands.
