Rhode Island city offers much to car ...

Rhode Island city offers much to car lovers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Albany Times Union

In this June 13, 2017 photo, visitors rest next to a 1959 Cadillac Series 62 convertible at the Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth, R.I. ORG XMIT: RPMS205 In this June 13, 2017 photo, visitors rest next to a 1959 Cadillac Series 62 convertible at the Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth, R.I. ORG XMIT: RPMS205 In this June 13, 2017 photo, Anna and Doug Lash of Monroe, Conn., look at a 1957 Ford Thunderbird D-Code Convertible at the Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth, R.I. ORG XMIT: RPMS201 In this June 13, 2017 photo, Anna and Doug Lash of Monroe, Conn., look at a 1957 Ford Thunderbird D-Code Convertible at the Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth, R.I. ORG XMIT: RPMS201 In this June 13, 2017 photo, a 1965 Ford Shelby 427 SC Cobra is displayed in the Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth, R.I. It's one of just 31 made, and the museum pegs its value at around $3 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16) 14 hr Latinboy6999 13
Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08) Apr '17 scburns 16
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar '17 ttinman 1
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan '17 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan '17 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan '17 pete in coventry 8
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,132 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC