Rhode Island city offers much to car lovers
In this June 13, 2017 photo, visitors rest next to a 1959 Cadillac Series 62 convertible at the Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth, R.I. ORG XMIT: RPMS205 In this June 13, 2017 photo, visitors rest next to a 1959 Cadillac Series 62 convertible at the Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth, R.I. ORG XMIT: RPMS205 In this June 13, 2017 photo, Anna and Doug Lash of Monroe, Conn., look at a 1957 Ford Thunderbird D-Code Convertible at the Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth, R.I. ORG XMIT: RPMS201 In this June 13, 2017 photo, Anna and Doug Lash of Monroe, Conn., look at a 1957 Ford Thunderbird D-Code Convertible at the Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth, R.I. ORG XMIT: RPMS201 In this June 13, 2017 photo, a 1965 Ford Shelby 427 SC Cobra is displayed in the Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth, R.I. It's one of just 31 made, and the museum pegs its value at around $3 million.
