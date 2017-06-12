Rescued solo sailor, 73, describes su...

Rescued solo sailor, 73, describes sudden trouble in rough North Atlantic

Monday Jun 12

A septuagenarian British sailor is mourning the loss of his storm-wrecked vessel in the mid-Atlantic, but he says conditions aboard the luxury cruise liner that came to his rescue have offered him some comfort. Mervyn Wheatley told a packed theatre on the Queen Mary 2 today that he was making his 19th trip across the Atlantic Ocean when his boat ran into troubled waters.

