Rescue effort underway for sailboats in distress in mid-Atlantic race
The Canadian Coast Guard has dispatched two ships to the mid Atlantic to assist three sailboats that were battered - and in one case demasted - by a powerful storm during an across-the-ocean race. A spokesman for the Halifax-based joint rescue co-ordination centre said Friday evening that two of the disabled, mono-hull vessels had one crew member on board, while a third had two crew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16)
|May 17
|nich3731
|12
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|scburns
|16
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC