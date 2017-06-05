Rescue effort underway for sailboats ...

Rescue effort underway for sailboats in distress in mid-Atlantic race

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Canadian Coast Guard has dispatched two ships to the mid Atlantic to assist three sailboats that were battered - and in one case demasted - by a powerful storm during an across-the-ocean race. A spokesman for the Halifax-based joint rescue co-ordination centre said Friday evening that two of the disabled, mono-hull vessels had one crew member on board, while a third had two crew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16) May 17 nich3731 12
Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08) Apr '17 scburns 16
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar '17 ttinman 1
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan '17 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan '17 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan '17 pete in coventry 8
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Newport County was issued at June 10 at 10:29PM EDT

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,271 • Total comments across all topics: 281,678,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC