Pierre Cardin Takes Rhode Island

Pierre Cardin spent Saturday in Paris convalescing from a recent fall, but his fashion show at The Breakers in Newport, R.I., highlighted the work of a man who will not be stopped. A salute to his 70 years in fashion, the fund-raiser for the Preservation Society of Newport County sprang from an offshoot of a Cardin exhibition up-the-road at Rosecliff.

