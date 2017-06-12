News | Would You Take the Providence-Newport Ferry for $50?

News | Would You Take the Providence-...

Would You Take the Providence-Newport Ferry for $50?

The Providence-Newport ferry has been popular since its launch in 2016 - but also heavily subsidized with federal grant money that is set to go away after 2018. Everyone loves the Providence-Newport ferry , but nearly two-thirds of the actual cost of the program is funded by a federal grant that is set to end next year.

