Newport Jazz Festival: 2017 Lineup & Tix
The 2017 edition of the Newport Jazz Festival happens August 4 - 6 at International Tennis Hall of Fame at the Newport Casino and Fort Adams State Park in Newport Rhode Island. This year's lineup includes Bela Fleck & The Flecktones, The Roots, Snarky Puppy, Maceo Parker, Branford Marsalis, Andra Day, Cecile McLorin, Rhiannon Giddens, Maria Schneider Orchestra and more.
