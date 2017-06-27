Newport Festival - for Art, Not Music...

Newport Festival - for Art, Not Music - Draws George Condo and More

Tuesday Jun 27

The first Art & Newport festival will include seven George Condo paintings in a show that he is calling "The Newport Sexx Festival." Newport, R.I., has long been famous for its music festivals.

