NCIS probes cold case murder of Mervin "Sonny" Grotton
When the investigation of a murdered Navy petty officer goes unsolved for nearly two decades, an NCIS agent goes undercover to turn up the heat on a suspect Mervin "Sonny" Grotton left work at the Naval Education Training Center in Newport, Rhode Island, for his home in Belfast, Maine. As the Navy petty officer walked to the front door that day in 1983, he was shot dead.
