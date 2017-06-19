Live Videos | RI's Kiel James Patrick...

Live Videos | RI's Kiel James Patrick Talks About Building an...

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Go Local

Kiel James Patrick and his wife Sarah Vickers visited with GoLocal LIVE to talk about the strength of the lifestyle brand that carries his name, the new Newport store at Bowen's Wharf, and the future growth of the Rhode Island company. And when it comes to social media, Patrick has become a force, building a following of 500,000 on Instagram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16) May '17 nich3731 12
Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08) Apr '17 scburns 16
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar '17 ttinman 1
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan '17 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan '17 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan '17 pete in coventry 8
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,031 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC