Live Videos | RI's Kiel James Patrick Talks About Building an...
Kiel James Patrick and his wife Sarah Vickers visited with GoLocal LIVE to talk about the strength of the lifestyle brand that carries his name, the new Newport store at Bowen's Wharf, and the future growth of the Rhode Island company. And when it comes to social media, Patrick has become a force, building a following of 500,000 on Instagram.
Read more at Go Local.
